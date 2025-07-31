$41.770.02
Diia.Signature will only be needed when buying tickets for three trains: Ukrzaliznytsia revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is introducing verification via Diia.Signature for purchasing tickets for three domestic routes starting August 1. This will help prevent speculation, but tickets are also available at separate ticket offices for passengers without new passports.

Diia.Signature will only be needed when buying tickets for three trains: Ukrzaliznytsia revealed details

Ukrzaliznytsia announced that it is introducing verification via Diia.Signature for ticket purchases on only three trains, UNN reports.

We listened to passengers and changed the number of routes for which we are introducing verification via Diia.Signature in test mode from August 1. This is necessary to prevent abuse and combat ticket speculators.

- the company's statement reads.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, identity confirmation will be required when purchasing tickets for the following domestic routes:

1. No. 29/30 Kyiv — Uzhhorod,

2. No. 12 Lviv — Odesa,

3. No. 27/28 Kyiv — Chop.

Let's add

To purchase or return tickets for these trains, passengers will need to verify their account in the Ukrzaliznytsia application.

To ensure access to these tickets for passengers who do not have new-style passports or the ability to renew them, we are also keeping ticket sales for these trains available at a number of specific ticket offices:

⁃ in Chop (ticket office No. 2);

⁃ in Uzhhorod (ticket office No. 2);

⁃ in Lviv (ticket office No. 1);

⁃ in Odesa (ticket offices No. 14 and No. 2);

⁃ in Kyiv (ticket offices No. 21 and 22).

We are closely monitoring the results of the pilot launch to decide whether to expand the practice to other routes.

- Ukrzaliznytsia summarized.

“Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily introduces verification through Diia for tickets to Poland31.07.24, 16:26 • 16269 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies
Ukrainian Railways
Uzhhorod
Lviv
Odesa
Kyiv