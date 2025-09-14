Train traffic restored on the Vasylkiv-1 - Boiarka section near Kyiv

Railway connection on the Vasylkiv-1 - Boiarka section near Kyiv has been restored: this happened in the shortest possible time. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the department, passenger trains will return to their routes on Sunday evening. At the same time, these trains will now move on this section with the help of diesel locomotives - the restoration of the contact network is still ongoing.

In addition, there may be delays for trains that are already en route. More details can be found on the Ukrzaliznytsia website.

Also, from Monday, September 15, suburban trains between Kyiv and Vasylkiv will run through Boiarka without restrictions, the Ministry of Development reported.

Recall

The Kyiv Oblast police have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of railway traffic safety rules in the Fastiv district.