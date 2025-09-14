Train traffic restored on the Vasylkiv-1 - Boiarka section near Kyiv

$41.310.00
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 15913 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 48192 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 82938 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 69633 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 77043 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 41986 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 75892 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 69377 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39822 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Infrastructure damage in Kyiv region: railway routes being rerouted and assistance provided to victimsSeptember 14, 06:23 AM • 4974 views
Musk called for a change of the British government at a large rally in LondonSeptember 14, 07:52 AM • 8500 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 10526 views
Will mobile internet be switched off during drone attacks: clarification from the General Staff10:26 AM • 14350 views
Stubb and Johnson exchanged sharp remarks at a conference in Kyiv12:59 PM • 14877 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 78748 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 51349 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 50128 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 75891 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 47498 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Poland
Germany
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 10531 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 21920 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 69376 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 54557 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 102706 views
Train traffic restored on the Vasylkiv-1 - Boiarka section near Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Rail service on the Vasylkiv-1 - Boiarka section has been restored in the shortest possible time. Passenger trains are returning to their routes but will be pulled by diesel locomotives, as the restoration of the overhead contact line is ongoing.

Train traffic restored on the Vasylkiv-1 - Boiarka section near Kyiv

Railway connection on the Vasylkiv-1 - Boiarka section near Kyiv has been restored: this happened in the shortest possible time. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the department, passenger trains will return to their routes on Sunday evening. At the same time, these trains will now move on this section with the help of diesel locomotives - the restoration of the contact network is still ongoing.

In addition, there may be delays for trains that are already en route. More details can be found on the Ukrzaliznytsia website.

Also, from Monday, September 15, suburban trains between Kyiv and Vasylkiv will run through Boiarka without restrictions, the Ministry of Development reported.

Recall

The Kyiv Oblast police have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of railway traffic safety rules in the Fastiv district.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Ukrainian Railways
Kyiv