Tragic plane and helicopter collision in Washington: at least 18 people killed

On Wednesday night, a plane crash occurred near Washington's Reagan National Airport - an American Airlines regional passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided in midair and crashed into the Potomac River. Officials have confirmed the discovery of at least 18 bodies, but the exact number of victims has not yet been announced, UNN writes with reference to CBS News and Reuters.

Officials have not yet reported the number of casualties. However, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas, where the plane took off from, suggested that no one on board survived. During a press conference at Reagan Airport early Thursday morning, he noted that "to lose probably more than 60 Kansans at the same time is really painful.

"When one person dies, it's a tragedy, but when many, many, many people die, it's unbearable grief," he said. "It is a broken heart that cannot be measured.

President and CEO of the Washington Airports Authority Jack Potter emphasized at a press conference that the rescue operation is ongoing.

According to CBS News, citing a police official, at least 18 bodies have been recovered. Two sources told Reuters that a significant number of dead were pulled from the water. American Airlines confirmed that 64 people were on board the passenger plane, including 60 passengers and four crew members. According to U.S. officials, the helicopter was carrying three military personnel on a training flight.

The collision occurred as the passenger jet was approaching Reagan Airport from Wichita, Kansas. Records of radio communications between the control tower and the Black Hawk crew indicate that the military was aware of the aircraft's approach.

The Pentagon announced an immediate investigation into the circumstances of the crash. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, blamed the helicopter crew and air traffic controllers for the incident.

"The helicopter flew directly at the airplane for a long period of time. It's a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were on, why didn't the helicopter go up or down or turn. Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they could see the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. BAD!!!" Trump wrote.

Air traffic control records show the controller's last attempt to contact the helicopter, call sign PAT25, before the collision with the CRJ passenger plane.

A few seconds later, another pilot in the air called the control tower with an alarming question: "Tower, did you see that?", apparently alluding to a disaster. In response, the controller began diverting incoming planes to runway 33 to avoid a dangerous situation.

