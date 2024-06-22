Tragedy in Kharkiv: a minor died on a pond

The police establish the circumstances of the death of a minor girl on a pond in the Kievsky District of Kharkiv. This is reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, reports UNN.

Details

Today, on June 21 at 18:22, the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1 received a report about the tragedy at the Zhuravlevsky reservoir. The police found that two classmates independently came to the reservoir, where one of them, unable to swim, went deep into the water.

The second girl noticed that her friend was drowning and together with the resting woman called rescuers. Unfortunately, rescuers have already pulled the unconscious girl out of the water and tried to resuscitate her, but it was not possible to save her.

