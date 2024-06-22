Tragedy in Kharkiv: a minor died on a pond

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5898 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 100886 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 111056 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126571 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193018 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235896 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144971 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369610 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182053 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149696 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views
Tragedy in Kharkiv: a minor died on a pond

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19309 views

A minor girl drowned in a pond in the Kievsky District of Kharkiv when her classmate and a woman called for help.

Tragedy in Kharkiv: a minor died on a pond

The police establish the circumstances of the death of a minor girl on a pond in the Kievsky District of Kharkiv. This is reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, reports UNN.

Details

Today, on June 21 at 18:22, the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1 received a report about the tragedy at the Zhuravlevsky reservoir. The police found that two classmates independently came to the reservoir, where one of them, unable to swim, went deep into the water.

The second girl noticed that her friend was drowning and together with the resting woman called rescuers. Unfortunately, rescuers have already pulled the unconscious girl out of the water and tried to resuscitate her, but it was not possible to save her.

The enemy hit the Kharkiv region with KAB, aircraft and artillery during the day: one dead, five injured20.06.24, 09:02 • 35242 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv
