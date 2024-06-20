The enemy hit the Kharkiv region with KAB, aircraft and artillery during the day: one dead, five injured

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16557 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 151411 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146860 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 160094 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 211273 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 246087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152589 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370987 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183446 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150006 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 97236 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35908 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 54531 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 151443 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127715 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146876 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139900 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 160114 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12447 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13656 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17714 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18873 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 36178 views
The enemy hit the Kharkiv region with KAB, aircraft and artillery during the day: one dead, five injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35242 views

On June 19, as a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, one person was killed and five were injured. The enemy attacked with aircraft, artillery and KAB.

The enemy hit the Kharkiv region with KAB, aircraft and artillery during the day: one dead, five injured

On June 19, one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of Russian shelling of settlements in Kharkiv region. The Russians attacked with aircraft, artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In particular, they shelled the territory of two recreation camps in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the JMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports. 

According to the chairman of the RMA, enemy attacks on the region were recorded over the past day: 

  • 16: 28 Kharkiv, territory of two recreation camps. As a result of the KAB shelling, a private house and car were damaged. A woman was injured.
  •  16:13 Kharkiv district, Olkhovskaya hromada, Olkhovka village. As a result of the shelling, 10 private houses were damaged. A man was injured and a woman was killed.
  •  16:13 Kupyansky district, Kurilovo community, Novoosinovo village. As a result of air shelling, a car and 10 houses were damaged. A woman and a man were injured.
  •  14:40 Chuguevsky District of Khotimlya village. As a result of the UAV attack, a private house was damaged.
  •  16: 00 Kruglyakovka Village, Kupyansky district. as a result of air shelling, a man was injured.
  • 11: 15 Zagrizovo village, Izyumsky district. As a result of the shelling, 8 residential buildings were damaged.

Addition 

Sinegubov also said that in the Kharkiv direction, the invaders, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully attacked six times in the areas of Liptsev and Volchansk.

In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to push back our units from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Peschanoe and Kruglyakovka. Eight enemy attacks have been successfully repelled, and three military clashes continue near Stepnaya Novoselovka.

In the Kherson region at night destroyed two "Shahed" and a rocket, the enemy hit the territory of the shopping center and elevator, there is a dead person20.06.24, 08:17 • 44379 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kharkiv
Poland
