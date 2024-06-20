The enemy hit the Kharkiv region with KAB, aircraft and artillery during the day: one dead, five injured

On June 19, one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of Russian shelling of settlements in Kharkiv region. The Russians attacked with aircraft, artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In particular, they shelled the territory of two recreation camps in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the JMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

According to the chairman of the RMA, enemy attacks on the region were recorded over the past day:

16: 28 Kharkiv, territory of two recreation camps. As a result of the KAB shelling, a private house and car were damaged. A woman was injured.

16:13 Kharkiv district, Olkhovskaya hromada, Olkhovka village. As a result of the shelling, 10 private houses were damaged. A man was injured and a woman was killed.



16:13 Kupyansky district, Kurilovo community, Novoosinovo village. As a result of air shelling, a car and 10 houses were damaged. A woman and a man were injured.



14:40 Chuguevsky District of Khotimlya village. As a result of the UAV attack, a private house was damaged.



16: 00 Kruglyakovka Village, Kupyansky district. as a result of air shelling, a man was injured.



11: 15 Zagrizovo village, Izyumsky district. As a result of the shelling, 8 residential buildings were damaged.



Addition

Sinegubov also said that in the Kharkiv direction, the invaders, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully attacked six times in the areas of Liptsev and Volchansk.

In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to push back our units from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Peschanoe and Kruglyakovka. Eight enemy attacks have been successfully repelled, and three military clashes continue near Stepnaya Novoselovka.

In the Kherson region at night destroyed two "Shahed" and a rocket, the enemy hit the territory of the shopping center and elevator, there is a dead person