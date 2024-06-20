In the Kherson region at night destroyed two "Shahed" and a rocket, the enemy hit the territory of the shopping center and elevator, there is a dead person

In the Kherson region, during a night attack by Russian troops, 2 Shahed drones and an X-59 missile were destroyed, over the past day, the enemy fired at 26 settlements, hitting the territory of a shopping center and an elevator, killing a person and wounding 3 more, said on Thursday the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, writes UNN.

During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 2 Shahed-131/136 and 1 x-59 guided missile over the territory of our region - Prokudin wrote in Telegram.

Details

According to the chairman of the RMA, over the past day under enemy fire and airstrikes were Antonovka, Romashkovo, Belozerka, Pridneprovskoe, Veletenskoe, Aleksandrovka, Ivanovka, Novotyaginka, Berislav, Krasny Mayak, Olgovka, Mikhaylovka, Zmiyevka, Republican, Zolotaya Balka, Lviv, Odradokamenka, Gavrilovka, Trudolyubovka, Novonikolaevka, Potemkino, Shlyakhovoe, Malaya Aleksandrovka, Novodmitrovka, nikolaevka and the city of Kherson.

the Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 2 high-rise buildings and 14 private houses were damaged; the territory of a shopping center, an elevator, a farm and a gas pipeline.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 3 more were injured," Prokudin said.

Russians shell a hospital in Kherson, damaging ambulances