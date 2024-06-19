Russians shell a hospital in Kherson, damaging ambulances

Russian troops shelled a hospital in Kherson with Grad multiple rocket launchers, damaging ambulances and a building, and over the past day shelled 19 settlements in the region, wounding two people, and 6 enemy's "Shaheds" destroyed at night, the Kherson RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

"Russian troops continue to attack medical institutions in Kherson region. One of the hospitals in Kherson came under another attack. The occupants fired at least three Grad multiple rocket launchers at it. The shells hit the garage where the ambulances were parked. Two cars were damaged as a result of the shelling. Also, windows were smashed in one of the buildings of the health care facility. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the hospital's staff and patients," the RMA reported on Telegram.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, Burhunka, Mykhailivka, Tyahyntsi, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Stanislav, Kozatske, Virivka, Shyroka Balka, Havrylivka, Lvove, Olhivka, Oleksandrivka, Antonivka, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Beryslav and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 7 private houses; the territory of an educational institution, a factory and a farm; garages and private cars.

"Two people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

"During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 6 Shahed-131/136s over the territory of our region," the RMA head noted.

