Traffic will be restricted on several streets in Kyiv on August 16 — police
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday, August 16, traffic will be temporarily restricted on Verbova and Hanna Barvinok streets in Kyiv. The Patrol Police asks drivers to take this into account when planning their routes.
On Sunday, August 16, several streets in Kyiv will be closed. This was reported by UNN, citing the capital's patrol police.
Details
Traffic is temporarily closed on:
- Verbova Street (from Obolonskyi Avenue to the
intersection with Hanna Barvinok Street);
- Verbova Street (from Stepan Bandera Avenue to the
intersection with Hanna Barvinok Street);
- Hanna Barvinok Street (from Stepan
Bandera Avenue to the intersection with Verbova Street).
Drivers are asked to take this information into account when planning their routes.
To remind you
UNN reported that law enforcement officers referred an indictment to court in a case concerning a fatal traffic accident that occurred at the end of April not far from the exit from the Darnytskyi Bridge.