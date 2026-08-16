Traffic will be restricted on several streets in Kyiv on August 16 — police

On Sunday, August 16, several streets in Kyiv will be closed. This was reported by UNN, citing the capital's patrol police.

Details

Traffic is temporarily closed on:

Verbova Street (from Obolonskyi Avenue to the intersection with Hanna Barvinok Street);

Verbova Street (from Stepan Bandera Avenue to the intersection with Hanna Barvinok Street);

Hanna Barvinok Street (from Stepan Bandera Avenue to the intersection with Verbova Street).

Drivers are asked to take this information into account when planning their routes.

To remind you

UNN reported that law enforcement officers referred an indictment to court in a case concerning a fatal traffic accident that occurred at the end of April not far from the exit from the Darnytskyi Bridge.