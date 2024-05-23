ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Traffic through Kanivska HPP partially restricted in Cherkasy region

Traffic through Kanivska HPP partially restricted in Cherkasy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

From 23 to 25 May, traffic through Kanivska HPP will be partially restricted in Cherkasy region due to restoration work.

From May 23 to May 25, vehicular traffic through the Kaniv hydroelectric power plant will be partially closed. This was reported by the Kaniv City Council, according to UNN.

"Due to the restoration works at the Kanivska HPP branch, vehicular traffic at the road crossing over the dam will be closed from 23 to 25 May according to the following schedule:

  • 09:00-11:00 traffic is closed;
  • 11:00-12:00 traffic is restored;
  • 12:00-14:00 traffic is closed;
  • 14:00-15:00 traffic is restored;
  • 15:00-17:00 traffic is closed;
  • 17:00 traffic has been restored,” reports the Kanivska HPP branch of Ukrhydroenergo.

"Therefore, we ask drivers to be sympathetic to the temporary inconvenience and, if possible, take into account the relevant information when planning their routes," the statement said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

