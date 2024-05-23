Traffic through Kanivska HPP partially restricted in Cherkasy region

From May 23 to May 25, vehicular traffic through the Kaniv hydroelectric power plant will be partially closed. This was reported by the Kaniv City Council, according to UNN.

"Due to the restoration works at the Kanivska HPP branch, vehicular traffic at the road crossing over the dam will be closed from 23 to 25 May according to the following schedule:

09:00-11:00 traffic is closed;

11:00-12:00 traffic is restored;



12:00-14:00 traffic is closed;



14:00-15:00 traffic is restored;



15:00-17:00 traffic is closed;



17:00 traffic has been restored,” reports the Kanivska HPP branch of Ukrhydroenergo.



"Therefore, we ask drivers to be sympathetic to the temporary inconvenience and, if possible, take into account the relevant information when planning their routes," the statement said.

