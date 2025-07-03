Traffic restrictions at the border with Poland: Shehyni - Medyka checkpoint operates with reduced capacity

On Thursday, July 3, temporary restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles are observed at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Road works are being carried out on the Polish side (Medyka checkpoint). Until 8:00 PM today, the passage of passenger cars entering Poland and leaving Ukraine is carried out only through two lanes. Currently, the throughput capacity is reduced to 5 cars per hour.

Reconstruction is underway on the Ukrainian side (Shehyni checkpoint). Old road surface is being dismantled there and engineering networks are being laid. This also affects the overall throughput capacity.

The State Border Guard Service recommended choosing other routes. They stated that the least loaded checkpoints are currently "Rava-Ruska", "Smilnytsia" and "Nyzhankovychi".

Earlier, UNN reported that the Solotvyno-Sighetu Marmatiei checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Romanian border is temporarily changing its operating mode. This will last from July 7 to September 3, 2025.