Traffic restrictions at the border with Poland: Shehyni - Medyka checkpoint operates with reduced capacity
Kyiv • UNN
At the Ukrainian-Polish border, at the Shehyni - Medyka checkpoint, traffic is temporarily restricted due to road works on the Polish side and reconstruction on the Ukrainian side. The throughput capacity is reduced to 5 cars per hour; it is recommended to choose other routes.
On Thursday, July 3, temporary restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles are observed at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
Details
Road works are being carried out on the Polish side (Medyka checkpoint). Until 8:00 PM today, the passage of passenger cars entering Poland and leaving Ukraine is carried out only through two lanes. Currently, the throughput capacity is reduced to 5 cars per hour.
Reconstruction is underway on the Ukrainian side (Shehyni checkpoint). Old road surface is being dismantled there and engineering networks are being laid. This also affects the overall throughput capacity.
The State Border Guard Service recommended choosing other routes. They stated that the least loaded checkpoints are currently "Rava-Ruska", "Smilnytsia" and "Nyzhankovychi".
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that the Solotvyno-Sighetu Marmatiei checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Romanian border is temporarily changing its operating mode. This will last from July 7 to September 3, 2025.