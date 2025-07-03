$41.810.01
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
02:02 PM
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
12:41 PM
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
09:27 AM
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
July 3, 07:48 AM
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
July 3, 06:58 AM
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 3, 06:55 AM
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
July 3, 06:19 AM
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Traffic restrictions at the border with Poland: Shehyni - Medyka checkpoint operates with reduced capacity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 315 views

At the Ukrainian-Polish border, at the Shehyni - Medyka checkpoint, traffic is temporarily restricted due to road works on the Polish side and reconstruction on the Ukrainian side. The throughput capacity is reduced to 5 cars per hour; it is recommended to choose other routes.

Traffic restrictions at the border with Poland: Shehyni - Medyka checkpoint operates with reduced capacity

On Thursday, July 3, temporary restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles are observed at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

Road works are being carried out on the Polish side (Medyka checkpoint). Until 8:00 PM today, the passage of passenger cars entering Poland and leaving Ukraine is carried out only through two lanes. Currently, the throughput capacity is reduced to 5 cars per hour.

Reconstruction is underway on the Ukrainian side (Shehyni checkpoint). Old road surface is being dismantled there and engineering networks are being laid. This also affects the overall throughput capacity.

The State Border Guard Service recommended choosing other routes. They stated that the least loaded checkpoints are currently "Rava-Ruska", "Smilnytsia" and "Nyzhankovychi".

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Solotvyno-Sighetu Marmatiei checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Romanian border is temporarily changing its operating mode. This will last from July 7 to September 3, 2025.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

