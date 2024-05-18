Traffic has been restored in the capital after damage to the heating network near the Ocean Plaza shopping center - KCSA

Traffic has been restored in Kyiv after the heating network near the Ocean Plaza shopping center was damaged. Kyivteploenergo has completed the replacement of the damaged section of the heating network with a diameter of 1000 mm. This is reported by the press service of KCSA, UNN reports .

On the roadway of 176 Antonovycha Street near the Ocean Plaza shopping center, Kyivteploenergo emergency workers have completed the replacement of a damaged section of the heating network with a diameter of 1000 mm, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that during the repairs, damaged pipe sections were replaced, the rupture sites were filled in and the roadway was prepared for asphalting. Currently, traffic is open in all lanes.

Three emergency teams and 14 units of special equipment were involved in the repair work. The work lasted around the clock.

Recall

On May 14, a pipe burst near the Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv , causing water to flood the street and an underpass. Police warned that traffic on Antonovycha Street was blocked due to the pipeline break.