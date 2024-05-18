ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Traffic has been restored in the capital after damage to the heating network near the Ocean Plaza shopping center - KCSA

Traffic has been restored in the capital after damage to the heating network near the Ocean Plaza shopping center - KCSA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38284 views

Traffic has resumed near the Ocean Plaza shopping mall in Kyiv after Kyivteploenergo completed the replacement of a damaged 1,000 mm diameter heating pipe.

Traffic has been restored in Kyiv after the heating network near the Ocean Plaza shopping center was damaged. Kyivteploenergo has completed the replacement of the damaged section of the heating network with a diameter of 1000 mm. This is reported by the press service of KCSA, UNN reports .

On the roadway of 176 Antonovycha Street near the Ocean Plaza shopping center, Kyivteploenergo emergency workers have completed the replacement of a damaged section of the heating network with a diameter of 1000 mm,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that during the repairs, damaged pipe sections were replaced, the rupture sites were filled in and the roadway was prepared for asphalting. Currently, traffic is open in all lanes.

Three emergency teams and 14 units of special equipment were involved in the repair work. The work lasted around the clock.

Recall

On May 14, a pipe burst near the Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv , causing water to flood the street and an underpass. Police warned that traffic on Antonovycha Street was blocked due to the pipeline break.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

