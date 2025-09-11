Toyota RAV4 topped the ranking of the most popular hybrids in Ukraine in August

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
05:01 AM • 11183 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 30065 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 73140 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 41300 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 42762 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 40240 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 74322 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 94465 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 72332 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35789 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
71%
756mm
Popular news
He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for?September 10, 09:47 PM • 10451 views
Ukraine expands list of cases for war damage compensationSeptember 10, 10:00 PM • 7634 views
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)Video01:25 AM • 20162 views
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - Svyrydenko01:44 AM • 8846 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the Kremlin03:46 AM • 8332 views
Publications
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history05:01 AM • 11192 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 73151 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 74328 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 54615 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 94470 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 19902 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 84925 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 76886 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 72687 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 141101 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Twitter
Pantsir missile system
NASAMS

Toyota RAV4 topped the ranking of the most popular hybrids in Ukraine in August

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

In August, registrations of hybrid cars in Ukraine increased by 7% to 2.8 thousand units. The leaders among new cars were Toyota RAV4, Toyota Yaris Cross, and Renault Duster.

Toyota RAV4 topped the ranking of the most popular hybrids in Ukraine in August

In August, Ukrainians registered over 2,800 hybrid cars, which is 7% more than in July. The leader among new cars was the Toyota RAV4, followed by the Toyota Yaris Cross and Renault Duster. This was reported by "Ukravtoprom," according to UNN.

Details

In August, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 2,800 hybrid passenger cars (HEV and PHEV). This is 7% more than in July.

- the post says.

The number of new cars among registered hybrids increased by 4% compared to July and now stands at 56%.

As indicated, in the segment of new passenger cars, the TOYOTA RAV-4 remains the leader in the hybrid market. 291 cars of this model were registered. Second place was taken by the TOYOTA Yaris Cross (146 cars), and the RENAULT Duster became the third most popular (116 cars).

Among imported used hybrids, the FORD Fusion US took the lead (70 cars). Second place was taken by the FORD Escape (69 cars), and third place was taken by the TOYOTA Prius (66 cars).

Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dreame enters the electric car market with a model on par with Bugatti10.09.25, 15:58 • 2740 views

Alona Utkina

Auto
Ukraine