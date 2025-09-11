Toyota RAV4 topped the ranking of the most popular hybrids in Ukraine in August

In August, Ukrainians registered over 2,800 hybrid cars, which is 7% more than in July. The leader among new cars was the Toyota RAV4, followed by the Toyota Yaris Cross and Renault Duster. This was reported by "Ukravtoprom," according to UNN.

Details

In August, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 2,800 hybrid passenger cars (HEV and PHEV). This is 7% more than in July. - the post says.

The number of new cars among registered hybrids increased by 4% compared to July and now stands at 56%.

As indicated, in the segment of new passenger cars, the TOYOTA RAV-4 remains the leader in the hybrid market. 291 cars of this model were registered. Second place was taken by the TOYOTA Yaris Cross (146 cars), and the RENAULT Duster became the third most popular (116 cars).

Among imported used hybrids, the FORD Fusion US took the lead (70 cars). Second place was taken by the FORD Escape (69 cars), and third place was taken by the TOYOTA Prius (66 cars).

