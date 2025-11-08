Total blackout on the streets of Kharkiv - social media

There is a shortage of electricity in Kharkiv, part of the microdistricts remain without power, UNN reports with reference to local Telegram channels.

After the night shelling of Kharkiv, the energy infrastructure was severely damaged.

Kharkivoblenergo, as the owner of most substations and power lines, is carrying out emergency work.

City services provide coordination on the ground, connecting backup power sources.

Despite different forms of ownership - private and municipal - all energy workers in Kharkiv work as a single team. The goal is common: to return light to Kharkiv residents' homes as soon as possible