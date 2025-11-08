Total blackout on the streets of Kharkiv - social media
Kharkiv is experiencing a power shortage, with some districts remaining without electricity due to damage to energy infrastructure. "Kharkivoblenergo" is carrying out emergency repairs, city services are coordinating actions and connecting backup power sources.
There is a shortage of electricity in Kharkiv, part of the microdistricts remain without power, UNN reports with reference to local Telegram channels.
After the night shelling of Kharkiv, the energy infrastructure was severely damaged.
Kharkivoblenergo, as the owner of most substations and power lines, is carrying out emergency work.
City services provide coordination on the ground, connecting backup power sources.
Despite different forms of ownership - private and municipal - all energy workers in Kharkiv work as a single team. The goal is common: to return light to Kharkiv residents' homes as soon as possible
At the same time, "Kharkov life" reports that the city has massively lost electricity, there is a total blackout on the streets. The voltage dropped completely.
Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, firing more than 450 attack drones and 45 missiles, targeting residential buildings, energy and infrastructure. President Zelenskyy stressed the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, especially regarding its energy sector and frozen assets.