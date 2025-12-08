$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
01:22 PM • 4226 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 11980 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 13430 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 12072 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 18979 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 11490 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12089 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 12140 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 10197 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 26953 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Tortured civilians and prisoners: Russian serviceman suspected of war crimes in Melitopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Lithuanian law enforcement officers have notified a Russian serviceman of suspicion in a war crimes case in Melitopol. He is accused of torturing civilians and prisoners in a "filtration camp" in 2022.

Tortured civilians and prisoners: Russian serviceman suspected of war crimes in Melitopol

Lithuanian law enforcement officers have notified another Russian serviceman of suspicion in a case concerning war crimes committed during the occupation of Melitopol. The investigation is being conducted on the basis of universal jurisdiction and in close cooperation with Ukrainian investigators. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to Lithuanian law enforcement, the serviceman of the Russian Federation is suspected of involvement in the torture of civilians and prisoners in the so-called "filtration camp" set up in Melitopol in 2022.

On December 3, 2025, law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Lithuania notified another suspect in the criminal proceedings regarding war crimes committed by Russian military personnel during the temporary occupation of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, in 2022.

- the prosecutor's post states.

This criminal proceeding is being carried out within the framework of a joint investigative group of Lithuania and Ukraine. The Ukrainian side continues to provide full legal and procedural assistance.

In October 2025, Ukraine handed over to Lithuania a Russian serviceman suspected of committing war crimes against civilians and prisoners of war, among whom was a citizen of the Republic of Lithuania. The crimes took place on the territory of a filtration camp set up at the Melitopol military airfield.

- emphasized in the material of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Prosecutor General's Office states that this is the first case since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression when Ukraine handed over a detained Russian soldier to another state for prosecution on the basis of universal jurisdiction.

What has already been established by the investigation

During the joint pre-trial investigation, numerous war crimes were documented:

- illegal deprivation of liberty of civilians and prisoners of war;

- torture and inhumane treatment;

- functioning of a filtration camp with the participation of personnel of the 177th separate marine infantry regiment of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Armed Forces.

The suspicion, reported on December 3, 2025, concerns another Russian serviceman who, according to the investigation, was directly involved in the illegal detention of people, their guarding, and torture.

- the post states.

The Prosecutor General's Office actively cooperates with the Lithuanian side within the framework of the JIT and emphasizes that "joint actions are aimed at identifying all persons involved in war crimes, ensuring their search and prosecution in accordance with international humanitarian law."

Recall

A Russian colony paramedic, known as "Doctor Evil," was notified of suspicion for cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war. He tortured them with electricity and beat them, causing physical pain and moral suffering.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Lithuania
Ukraine