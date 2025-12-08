Tortured civilians and prisoners: Russian serviceman suspected of war crimes in Melitopol

Lithuanian law enforcement officers have notified another Russian serviceman of suspicion in a case concerning war crimes committed during the occupation of Melitopol. The investigation is being conducted on the basis of universal jurisdiction and in close cooperation with Ukrainian investigators. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to Lithuanian law enforcement, the serviceman of the Russian Federation is suspected of involvement in the torture of civilians and prisoners in the so-called "filtration camp" set up in Melitopol in 2022.

On December 3, 2025, law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Lithuania notified another suspect in the criminal proceedings regarding war crimes committed by Russian military personnel during the temporary occupation of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, in 2022. - the prosecutor's post states.

This criminal proceeding is being carried out within the framework of a joint investigative group of Lithuania and Ukraine. The Ukrainian side continues to provide full legal and procedural assistance.

In October 2025, Ukraine handed over to Lithuania a Russian serviceman suspected of committing war crimes against civilians and prisoners of war, among whom was a citizen of the Republic of Lithuania. The crimes took place on the territory of a filtration camp set up at the Melitopol military airfield. - emphasized in the material of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Prosecutor General's Office states that this is the first case since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression when Ukraine handed over a detained Russian soldier to another state for prosecution on the basis of universal jurisdiction.

What has already been established by the investigation

During the joint pre-trial investigation, numerous war crimes were documented:

- illegal deprivation of liberty of civilians and prisoners of war;

- torture and inhumane treatment;

- functioning of a filtration camp with the participation of personnel of the 177th separate marine infantry regiment of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Armed Forces.

The suspicion, reported on December 3, 2025, concerns another Russian serviceman who, according to the investigation, was directly involved in the illegal detention of people, their guarding, and torture. - the post states.

The Prosecutor General's Office actively cooperates with the Lithuanian side within the framework of the JIT and emphasizes that "joint actions are aimed at identifying all persons involved in war crimes, ensuring their search and prosecution in accordance with international humanitarian law."

Recall

A Russian colony paramedic, known as "Doctor Evil," was notified of suspicion for cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war. He tortured them with electricity and beat them, causing physical pain and moral suffering.