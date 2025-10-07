Tortured an entrepreneur with a soldering iron and demanded a $500,000 ransom: three individuals notified of suspicion

$41.340.11
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 2598 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 9674 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 14295 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 16099 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 41037 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 44033 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 71776 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 59456 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56703 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 25933 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 18337 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - PoliticoOctober 7, 08:41 AM • 11366 views
Windows 11 can no longer be installed without a Microsoft accountOctober 7, 08:48 AM • 6408 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 12520 views
Publications
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership03:10 PM • 1634 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue 01:53 PM • 6132 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 41037 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 56063 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 65346 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Antonio Tajani
Herman Halushchenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 12709 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 25859 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 78633 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 74126 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 149042 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Economist
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Tortured an entrepreneur with a soldering iron and demanded a $500,000 ransom: three individuals notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

In Kryvyi Rih, a group of individuals was exposed for kidnapping an entrepreneur, torturing him with a soldering iron, and demanding a $500,000 ransom. Three residents of Kryvyi Rih have been notified of suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty and extortion.

Tortured an entrepreneur with a soldering iron and demanded a $500,000 ransom: three individuals notified of suspicion

A group of individuals suspected of kidnapping an entrepreneur, torturing him with a soldering iron, and extorting $500,000 in ransom has been exposed in Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, three residents of Kryvyi Rih have been notified of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty and extortion (Part 2 of Article 146, Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the report states.

According to the investigation, the perpetrators invited their acquaintance, a local entrepreneur, to a meeting at a cafe, where they organized his kidnapping. Wearing balaclavas, using force and threatening with weapons, they tied the man up and led him out through a back exit.

The victim was taken to a private house in one of the villages of Kryvyi Rih district. For three days, he was beaten, tortured with a soldering iron, doused with boiling water, and demanded $500,000 for his release. They also threatened his family, demanding that they withdraw the missing person report. Fearing exposure, the attackers took the man to a field and left him, threatening to kill him.

- the prosecutor's office informs.

During searches, weapons, a soldering iron, mobile phones, fake law enforcement IDs, cars, and cash were seized from the detainees.

The investigation is ongoing, and other individuals involved in the crime are being identified.

The exposure was carried out jointly with employees of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Addition

In Odesa, five members of an organized criminal group were convicted of kidnapping a person and extorting $1 million.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Odesa