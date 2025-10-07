Tortured an entrepreneur with a soldering iron and demanded a $500,000 ransom: three individuals notified of suspicion

A group of individuals suspected of kidnapping an entrepreneur, torturing him with a soldering iron, and extorting $500,000 in ransom has been exposed in Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, three residents of Kryvyi Rih have been notified of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty and extortion (Part 2 of Article 146, Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the report states.

According to the investigation, the perpetrators invited their acquaintance, a local entrepreneur, to a meeting at a cafe, where they organized his kidnapping. Wearing balaclavas, using force and threatening with weapons, they tied the man up and led him out through a back exit.

The victim was taken to a private house in one of the villages of Kryvyi Rih district. For three days, he was beaten, tortured with a soldering iron, doused with boiling water, and demanded $500,000 for his release. They also threatened his family, demanding that they withdraw the missing person report. Fearing exposure, the attackers took the man to a field and left him, threatening to kill him. - the prosecutor's office informs.

During searches, weapons, a soldering iron, mobile phones, fake law enforcement IDs, cars, and cash were seized from the detainees.

The investigation is ongoing, and other individuals involved in the crime are being identified.

The exposure was carried out jointly with employees of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Addition

In Odesa, five members of an organized criminal group were convicted of kidnapping a person and extorting $1 million.