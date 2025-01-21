Top 7 specialties chosen by recruiting centers of the Ukrainian army

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Top 7 specialties chosen by recruiting centers of the Ukrainian army

Top 7 specialties chosen by recruiting centers of the Ukrainian army

Kyiv

The most popular specialties in the Armed Forces recruiting centers are UAVs and drivers - 16% each, and riflemen - 15%. Over the past week, 1282 people applied to the centers, a total of 35,337 citizens.

As of mid-January 2025, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drivers, and riflemen are in the highest demand among Ukrainians joining the Defense Forces through the Ukrainian army's recruiting centers.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details [1

UAVs, driving and riflemen are the most popular positions among servicemen who join the Defense Forces through the Ukrainian army recruitment centers

- reports the Ministry of Defense.

The top 7 most popular areas of specialization, as of mid-January 2025, are as follows: 

  • UAV-related specialties - 16%;
  • drivers - 16%;
  • shooting specialties - 15%;
  • staff positions - 9%;
  • artillery - 6%;
  • combat medics, paramedics, nurses, doctors - 5%;
  • communications and cybersecurity - 5%.

It is reported that 1,282 people applied to the recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army last week, and 35,337 citizens in total.

Of these, 7,800 have already become candidates for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.  

The main advantage of joining the defense of Ukraine with the help of recruiting centers is the opportunity to choose a specialty according to the candidate's desire and abilities. The future defender will also receive an extended package of benefits and social guarantees. State support also applies to family members of military personnel

- said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk.

Recall 

In the first week of January 2025 , 717 Ukrainians applied to recruitment centers. There are 47 centers across the country with more than 10,000 vacancies in military formations.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

