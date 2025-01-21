Top 7 specialties chosen by recruiting centers of the Ukrainian army

As of mid-January 2025, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drivers, and riflemen are in the highest demand among Ukrainians joining the Defense Forces through the Ukrainian army's recruiting centers.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

UAVs, driving and riflemen are the most popular positions among servicemen who join the Defense Forces through the Ukrainian army recruitment centers

The top 7 most popular areas of specialization, as of mid-January 2025, are as follows:

It is reported that 1,282 people applied to the recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army last week, and 35,337 citizens in total.

Of these, 7,800 have already become candidates for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The main advantage of joining the defense of Ukraine with the help of recruiting centers is the opportunity to choose a specialty according to the candidate's desire and abilities. The future defender will also receive an extended package of benefits and social guarantees. State support also applies to family members of military personnel