Top 3 Ukrainian universities included in the World University Rankings

Three higher education institutions of Ukraine were included in the list of the World University Ranking. This is reported by UNN with reference to the organization's page.

The following Ukrainian higher education institutions were included in the ranking:

Institute of Mathematics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (1262nd place);

Kyiv National Taras Shevchenko University (1535th place);

Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology (1543rd place).

The ranking is headed by American universities. The first places were taken by the following universities:

Harvard University - first place;

Massachusetts Institute of Technology - second place;

Stanford University - third place.

Also, some of the best were recognized as the most famous universities in Great Britain – Cambridge and Oxford. They took 4th and 5th places, respectively.

