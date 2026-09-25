Top 10 film premieres coming out this week

In the coming days, films of various genres to suit every taste will hit Ukrainian cinemas. UNN has prepared a top 10 of film premieres that viewers will be able to watch as early as this week.

The Inadequates

Premiere: September 26

Genre: comedy, action

Plot

Professional losers Mark and Davis are offered what initially appears to be a simple job—to transport a wealthy man’s son across several states to a rehabilitation center. They are promised a huge amount of money for the trip and given an expensive car for the journey. However, the men soon realize that their passenger is not nearly as safe and quiet as they had expected. Along the way, they encounter criminals, the police, and a series of dangerous situations, so what began as a quick way to make money gradually turns into a fight for their lives.

Linkin Park: Unshatter

Premiere: September 30

Genre: concert, documentary

Plot

The documentary tells the story of a new stage in Linkin Park’s history following a lengthy hiatus linked to the death of vocalist Chester Bennington. The film shows how the band members attempted to return to creating music and find a new sound. It features archival materials, studio recordings, concert footage, and conversations with musicians and fans. The story spans the band’s journey from its first studio sessions to the release of the album From Zero and a large-scale concert in São Paulo.

Verity

Premiere: September 30

Genre: thriller, mystery

Plot

Writer Lowen Ashleigh receives an offer to finish a book series by renowned author Verity Crawford, who is unable to work after a tragedy. To do so, Lowen travels to the Crawford family home. There, she discovers Verity’s personal manuscript, which describes events from her life and her relationship with her husband, Jeremy. Immersion in the text gradually forces Lowen to question where fiction ends and reality begins.

Digger

Premiere: September 30

Genre: drama, comedy

Plot

The protagonist, considered the most influential person on the planet, embarks on a dangerous mission. He must save humanity from a catastrophe that resulted from his own actions. There is less and less time left to set things right.

Omega

Premiere: October 1

Genre: war, documentary

Plot

The documentary portrays the life of a Ukrainian special forces unit under the command of a soldier with the call sign Khudozhnyk. The camera observes the soldiers not only while they are carrying out combat missions, but also in the moments after they return from operations. Camaraderie, humor, familiar rituals, and mutual support help the soldiers retain their sense of self as they return from the very depths of hell.

The Royal Cat

Premiere: October 1

Genre: adventure, animation, fantasy

Plot

In ancient Jinling, a cat serving as the guardian of General Kou Zhang Ao becomes involved in the investigation of a mysterious case. Together with the young Bao Zheng, Jinmaoshu, and the general’s daughter Kou Zhu, he attempts to uncover the truth. Their search leads the heroes to a large-scale conspiracy that they will have to expose.

DOVZHENKO. First Look

Premiere: October 1

Genre: biographical, adventure, historical

Plot

The film is set in Odesa in 1926. Young Oleksandr Dovzhenko arrives in the city to begin work on his first film. He wants to create cinema as an art form, but is forced to work within a system that attempts to control his creativity. This is a story about a time when Ukrainian cinema was only being born, and one young director dared to dream of it in his own way.

The Transporter

Premiere: October 1

Genre: thriller, action, comedy

Plot

A former special forces operative finds himself in a dangerous situation alongside a man being hunted by cartels. They must work together to deliver a donor organ to a child who requires urgent surgery. Numerous obstacles, pursuits, and unpredictable situations arise along the heroes’ journey.

Superpredator

Premiere: October 1

Genre: thriller, crime, action

Plot

Two friends’ vacation in Mexico turns into a fight for survival after they accidentally discover a drug stash belonging to a cartel. The girls find themselves in a cage underwater in the middle of the ocean. Predatory sharks circle around them, while armed criminals keep watch on the surface. To escape and save their friends, the heroines will have to rely on their resourcefulness and endurance.

Bitter Christmas

Premiere: October 1

Genre: drama, comedy

Plot

A new film by Oscar-winning Pedro Almodóvar. Elsa—a woman who works in advertising—is mourning the loss of her mother and building a relationship with a firefighter. Everything would be fine, except Elsa does not exist. She is the central character in the story of a director experiencing a creative crisis. He shamelessly cobbles the plot together from other people’s and his own real-life stories, and knows perfectly well that it is terrible, yet he cannot stop.

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