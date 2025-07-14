$41.780.04
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
03:00 PM • 2112 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
02:00 PM • 10196 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
01:52 PM • 18910 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
01:34 PM • 21041 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 19450 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 25241 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 27170 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
July 14, 08:14 AM • 34038 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
July 14, 07:47 AM • 38784 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 35689 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
Tomorrow, the Rada plans to consider amendments to the state budget and the extension of martial law, and on Wednesday, the dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1862 views

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider amendments to the state budget, the extension of martial law, and the creation of a Special Tribunal. The dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers and the approval of a new government composition are also expected.

Tomorrow, the Rada plans to consider amendments to the state budget and the extension of martial law, and on Wednesday, the dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers - MP

Tomorrow, July 15, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider amendments to the state budget, the extension of martial law and mobilization, and the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine, and from Wednesday, July 16, to consider the dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

As reported by Zheleznyak, on Tuesday, July 15, the Rada plans to consider amendments to the state budget, the extension of martial law and mobilization, and the creation of a Special Tribunal.

On Wednesday, July 16, it is planned to consider the dismissal of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and on Thursday, July 17, the approval of the new composition of the government, as well as the Cabinet of Ministers' action program.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he offered First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government, expecting the new Cabinet's action program soon

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Yulia Svyrydenko
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Denis Shmyhal
