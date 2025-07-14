Tomorrow, the Rada plans to consider amendments to the state budget and the extension of martial law, and on Wednesday, the dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers - MP

Tomorrow, July 15, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider amendments to the state budget, the extension of martial law and mobilization, and the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine, and from Wednesday, July 16, to consider the dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

As reported by Zheleznyak, on Tuesday, July 15, the Rada plans to consider amendments to the state budget, the extension of martial law and mobilization, and the creation of a Special Tribunal.

On Wednesday, July 16, it is planned to consider the dismissal of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and on Thursday, July 17, the approval of the new composition of the government, as well as the Cabinet of Ministers' action program.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he offered First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government, expecting the new Cabinet's action program soon.