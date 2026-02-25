Tomorrow, scheduled power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

$43.260.03
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
05:40 PM • 2540 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 5574 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
04:25 PM • 8864 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
01:55 PM • 17863 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 16354 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 16431 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
February 25, 12:01 PM
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
February 25, 09:09 AM
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
01:55 PM
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 12:01 PM
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
February 23, 02:00 PM
Tomorrow, scheduled power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On February 26, scheduled power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This is a consequence of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, scheduled power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 26, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine throughout the day.

- the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of disconnections at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

In Kyiv, electric transport on the right bank resumes operation from February 26 - KMDA25.02.26, 16:11 • 2380 views

