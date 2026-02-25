Tomorrow, scheduled power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 26, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine throughout the day. - the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of disconnections at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

