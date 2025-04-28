Tomorrow, Brussels Airport cancels flights due to strike

Brussels Airport cancels all departing flights on Tuesday, April 29, due to a nationwide strike by security and ground staff at the airport. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Departure flights will not be operated. Some arriving flights may also be canceled, the airport said.

Public transport may also be disrupted tomorrow. Passengers affected by this measure are promised to rebook tickets or receive a refund.

Additionally

In the past two months, Belgium has already experienced two large-scale nationwide protests by trade unions against the measures of the new federal government led by Bart de Wever. In particular, citizens are dissatisfied with the pension reform, which will affect people with lower incomes.

