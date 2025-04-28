Tomorrow, Brussels Airport cancels flights due to strike

$41.750.06
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
06:27 PM • 4460 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
02:20 PM • 17058 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 31781 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 22344 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 22541 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 32348 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 26991 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14010 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 25370 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 72231 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

The White House insists on a peace plan for Ukraine with the loss of part of the territory - Bild

April 28, 10:54 AM • 8740 views

April 28, 10:54 AM • 8740 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 12693 views

April 28, 01:22 PM • 12693 views

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

02:14 PM • 16674 views

02:14 PM • 16674 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 13190 views

04:07 PM • 13190 views

Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known

05:25 PM • 7760 views

05:25 PM • 7760 views
Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 13213 views

04:07 PM • 13213 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

April 28, 12:59 PM • 32348 views
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 32348 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:30 PM • 26991 views
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 26991 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

April 28, 11:54 AM • 25370 views
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 25370 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 28, 05:58 AM • 72231 views
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 72231 views
Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 12708 views

April 28, 01:22 PM • 12708 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 35550 views

April 28, 08:56 AM • 35550 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 35615 views

April 28, 08:46 AM • 35615 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 142727 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 57046 views

April 25, 03:56 PM • 57046 views
Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

Tomorrow, Brussels Airport cancels flights due to strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

Due to a nationwide strike by security and ground staff at the airport terminal, Brussels Airport is canceling all flights. Passengers are promised to rebook tickets.

Tomorrow, Brussels Airport cancels flights due to strike

Brussels Airport cancels all departing flights on Tuesday, April 29, due to a nationwide strike by security and ground staff at the airport. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Departure flights will not be operated. Some arriving flights may also be canceled, the airport said.

Public transport may also be disrupted tomorrow. Passengers affected by this measure are promised to rebook tickets or receive a refund.

Additionally

In the past two months, Belgium has already experienced two large-scale nationwide protests by trade unions against the measures of the new federal government led by Bart de Wever. In particular, citizens are dissatisfied with the pension reform, which will affect people with lower incomes.

A three-day strike of civil servants, including the police, has begun in Finland22.04.25, 20:50 • 9249 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Bart De Wever
Brussels
Belgium
