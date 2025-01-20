Today Ukraine marks the Day of Remembrance of Donetsk Airport Defenders

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 114597 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 109274 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 117270 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 119239 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 145794 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106304 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 145642 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104006 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113620 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117065 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 102679 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 128082 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 98095 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 104104 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 101437 views
Today Ukraine marks the Day of Remembrance of Donetsk Airport Defenders

Today Ukraine marks the Day of Remembrance of Donetsk Airport Defenders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112428 views

Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk airport who heroically defended the facility in 2014-2015. About 100 soldiers died during the defense, and the battle lasted 242 days.

Today, on January 20, Ukraine honors the memory of the soldiers who heroically defended Donetsk airport from attacks by pro-Russian militants in 2014-2015. The defense of the airport became one of the fiercest and most symbolic events of the war in eastern Ukraine, UNN reports.

The main battles for DAP began after the signing of the Minsk agreements in September 2014. A total of 242 days between May 2014 and January 2015, Ukrainian defenders defended the airport.  After numerous attempts by the enemy to storm the airport, its Ukrainian defenders earned the nickname "cyborgs," which, according to one version, was given by the terrorists themselves. 

"The cyborgs survived, the concrete did not" became a symbolic phrase that reflected the heroism of Ukrainian defenders.

Why the acting director of the destroyed Donetsk airport is still receiving a salary: explanation from RSA17.01.25, 09:04 • 124860 views

January 2015 was the bloodiest month in the entire period of the fight for Donetsk airport, when Ukrainian soldiers heroically resisted numerous attacks by pro-Russian militants. One of the most terrifying moments occurred on January 13, when the airport's control tower collapsed due to constant tank and artillery fire. The image of this tower is now a symbol of the defense of DAP.

In the following days, the fighting shifted to the new terminal, where the Ukrainian military held the ground floor while the enemy controlled the basement and upper floors. At the end of January 18-20, the enemy took advantage of the temporary ceasefire to evacuate their wounded and dead, and mined the terminal's floors and blew them up, causing significant damage. The explosion killed 58 defenders who stood on the front line to the last, defending every meter. According to official figures, about 100 soldiers died defending Donetsk airport.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

