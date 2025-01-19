Today is World Religion Day and Remembrance Day. What else is celebrated on January 19?

Every year on January 19, the Day of Good Memory is celebrated, which is a wonderful opportunity to express gratitude to those who have left the best memories in our lives, writes UNN.

On this day, it is customary to recall the good moments of one's past and present. This holiday reminds us of the importance of preserving in memory not only important events, but also small joys that form our well-being and happiness.

Another holiday on January 19 is the World Religion Day, which was initiated by the founders of Baha'ism - an Iranian religion that promotes the ideas of the unity of God and humanity. Baha'ism praises outstanding spiritual leaders such as Christ, Muhammad, Krishna, Zoroaster and other historical or mythical figures, which emphasizes the universality and unity of all religions. In 1949, the National Spiritual Assemblies of the Baha'is in the United States proclaimed the observance of World Religion Day in order to spread the philosophy of religion as a force that unites, not divides.

This day is a reminder of how different the cultures of different peoples are, and why we need to be more tolerant of the faith of others.

And of course, on this day, the church holiday of the Commemoration of St. Macarius the Great of Egypt is also celebrated.

St. Macarius was born in Egypt around 301 AD and died in 391. He was a follower of St. Anthony the Great. Macarius gained recognition for his deep spiritual wisdom and ascetic way of life: he ate only once a week, slept and drank less than his body required.

His life became an example of humility and devotion to God, and for this the venerable one received from God the gifts of raising the dead and healing the sick. Legends about Macarius the Great testify that his mercy was so great that it could cover even the heaviest sins.

