Today is World Religion Day and Remembrance Day. What else is celebrated on January 19?

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 114143 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 109052 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 117049 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 119050 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 145443 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106248 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 145382 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104001 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113616 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117065 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 102504 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 127765 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 96647 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 103770 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 101081 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 114143 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 145443 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 145382 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 175506 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 165035 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 101081 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 103770 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 127766 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 126458 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 144312 views
Actual
Today is World Religion Day and Remembrance Day. What else is celebrated on January 19?

Today is World Religion Day and Remembrance Day. What else is celebrated on January 19?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28844 views

On January 19, special holidays are celebrated: World Religion Day and Day of Good Memory. The memory of the venerable Macarius the Great of Egypt is also honored.

Every year on January 19, the Day of Good Memory is celebrated, which is a wonderful opportunity to express gratitude to those who have left the best memories in our lives, writes UNN.

On this day, it is customary to recall the good moments of one's past and present. This holiday reminds us of the importance of preserving in memory not only important events, but also small joys that form our well-being and happiness.

Five cozy family series: what to watch on a winter weekend01/17/25, 20:33 • 207163 views

Another holiday on January 19 is the World Religion Day, which was initiated by the founders of Baha'ism - an Iranian religion that promotes the ideas of the unity of God and humanity. Baha'ism praises outstanding spiritual leaders such as Christ, Muhammad, Krishna, Zoroaster and other historical or mythical figures, which emphasizes the universality and unity of all religions. In 1949, the National Spiritual Assemblies of the Baha'is in the United States proclaimed the observance of World Religion Day in order to spread the philosophy of religion as a force that unites, not divides.

This day is a reminder of how different the cultures of different peoples are, and why we need to be more tolerant of the faith of others.

And of course, on this day, the church holiday of the Commemoration of St. Macarius the Great of Egypt is also celebrated.

St. Macarius was born in Egypt around 301 AD and died in 391. He was a follower of St. Anthony the Great. Macarius gained recognition for his deep spiritual wisdom and ascetic way of life: he ate only once a week, slept and drank less than his body required.

His life became an example of humility and devotion to God, and for this the venerable one received from God the gifts of raising the dead and healing the sick. Legends about Macarius the Great testify that his mercy was so great that it could cover even the heaviest sins.

From Barbie to Sviatohor: what names Ukrainians choose for their children01/17/25, 11:14 • 32086 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
egyptEgypt
iranIran

Contact us about advertising