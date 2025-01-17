ukenru
From Barbie to Sviatohor: what names Ukrainians choose for their children

From Barbie to Sviatohor: what names Ukrainians choose for their children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32084 views

In 2024, more than 176,000 children were born in Ukraine. Anna, Sofia, Artem, and Maksym are the most popular names, while Barbie, Mercy, Svyatogor, and Sultan are among the unusual ones.

In 2024, more than 176,000 children were born in Ukraine. Anna, Sofia, Artem, and Maksym are the most popular names for babies, while Barbie, Mercy, Svyatogor, Sultan, and Dobrynya are among the unusual ones, the Ministry of Justice reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Barbie, Mercy, Sultan and Dobrynya are not fairy tale characters, but real names of little Ukrainians! In 2024, more than 176,000 newborns received unique names that became a symbol of their parents' love, hopes, and expectations. It is interesting that popular names such as Sofia or Artem have remained at the top of the ratings for several years in a row," the Ministry of Justice said.

The most popular female names are reportedly Anna, Sofia, Maria, Kateryna, Solomiya, Polina, Victoria, and Milana. The top male names are Artem, Maksym, Bohdan, Dmytro, Mykhailo, Andrii, Denys, Danylo, Tymofii, Makar, and Mark.

Interestingly, along with traditional names, parents are increasingly choosing unique variants.

Unusual female names include Barbie, Mercy, Dzvinka, Angela, Ruta, Gorynya, Jasmine, Roksolana, Vasilisa, Olympiada, Luna, Flower, Sulamita, Malva, and Doyana. Boys are called by names such as Panteleimon, Solomon, Tamerlan, Aeneas, Svyatogor, Arnold, Elisha, Dobrynya, Zoreslav, Zorovavel, Yair, Severin, Askold, and Sultan.

The Ministry of Justice reminded that under Ukrainian law, an individual who has reached the age of 14 has the right to change his or her surname and/or patronymic with the consent of his or her parents or guardian. And from the age of 16, they can change them at their own discretion.

09.01.23, 13:30 • 574142 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCulture
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

