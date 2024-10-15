Today is World Breast Cancer Day: the situation with the incidence in the world and in Ukraine

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Today is World Breast Cancer Day: the situation with the incidence in the world and in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25227 views

According to global statistics, breast cancer ranks first in the structure of cancer morbidity in women (23%), and first in the structure of mortality (20.5%).

Today is World Breast Cancer Day: the situation with the incidence in the world and in Ukraine

Today, October 15, various events are being held in many countries around the world to mark World Breast Cancer Day. The event was launched at the initiative of the World Health Organization in 1993, UNN writes.

According to global statistics, breast cancer ranks first in the structure of cancer morbidity in women (23%), and first in the structure of mortality (20.5%).

More than 15 million women worldwide are affected by breast cancer. Six million women die from it every year.

According to the WHO, 21% of all breast cancer deaths worldwide are caused by alcohol consumption, overweight and obesity, and physical inactivity.

In Ukraine, about 15 thousand new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women every year. About five thousand women die every year.

Already at the age of 18-24, breast cancer ranks third in the structure of morbidity among Ukrainian women (10.8%), and from 30 to 74 years, it has become a leader (27.6-20.6%). In the structure of cancer mortality in the female population, breast cancer prevails in the age groups 30-54, 55-74, and 75+ years, accounting for 24.5%, 20.6%, and 18.5%, respectively.

A key factor in defeating breast cancer is regular check-ups by appropriate specialists and its diagnosis at an early stage.

More than 90% of women diagnosed with the first stage of breast cancer completely defeat the disease.

In the treatment of the second stage, 80% of women can hope for a positive result from therapy, and in the case of stage 3, treatment is effective for 50% of women

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyHealth
World Health Organization
Ukraine
