Today is World Breast Cancer Day: the situation with the incidence in the world and in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
According to global statistics, breast cancer ranks first in the structure of cancer morbidity in women (23%), and first in the structure of mortality (20.5%).
Today, October 15, various events are being held in many countries around the world to mark World Breast Cancer Day. The event was launched at the initiative of the World Health Organization in 1993, UNN writes.
More than 15 million women worldwide are affected by breast cancer. Six million women die from it every year.
According to the WHO, 21% of all breast cancer deaths worldwide are caused by alcohol consumption, overweight and obesity, and physical inactivity.
In Ukraine, about 15 thousand new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women every year. About five thousand women die every year.
Already at the age of 18-24, breast cancer ranks third in the structure of morbidity among Ukrainian women (10.8%), and from 30 to 74 years, it has become a leader (27.6-20.6%). In the structure of cancer mortality in the female population, breast cancer prevails in the age groups 30-54, 55-74, and 75+ years, accounting for 24.5%, 20.6%, and 18.5%, respectively.
A key factor in defeating breast cancer is regular check-ups by appropriate specialists and its diagnosis at an early stage.
More than 90% of women diagnosed with the first stage of breast cancer completely defeat the disease.
In the treatment of the second stage, 80% of women can hope for a positive result from therapy, and in the case of stage 3, treatment is effective for 50% of women