"Today, all day at various levels, the most intensive work with Trump's team is ongoing": Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelensky stated that the most intensive work with Trump's team has been taking place, including numerous calls. Negotiations are scheduled for next week in Saudi Arabia with the participation of representatives from the USA and Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the most intensive work with the team of U.S. President Donald Trump is ongoing all day regarding the establishment of peace as soon as possible, reports UNN.
Details
We continue to work with our partners who want peace, just as we do, on the appropriate steps. And next week there will be a lot of work here in Europe, with America, in Saudi Arabia – we are preparing a meeting to accelerate peace and strengthen the foundations of security. Today, all day at various levels, the most intensive work with President Trump's team has been ongoing – many calls. The theme is clear – peace as soon as possible, security as reliably as possible. Ukraine is set to be as constructive as possible
Recall
Next Tuesday, March 11, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitkoff, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will head to Saudi Arabia for negotiations with Ukraine.
U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitkoff announced the agenda for the upcoming negotiations between the U.S. and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia.