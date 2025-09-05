To support projects within the "Made in Ukraine" program, the government allocated UAH 70 billion - Svyrydenko

As part of supporting the "Made in Ukraine" program, the government allocated 70 billion hryvnias in 2024-2025. This was stated by Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, as reported by UNN.

Details

In 2024-2025, if all support programs under "Made in Ukraine" are summed up, it amounted to 70 billion hryvnias - Svyrydenko reported.

The Prime Minister also named the areas for which these funds were primarily used.

This includes mortgage lending, grants for processing, development of industrial parks, and support for various projects with significant investments - Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that at least 15% of revenues to the army come from Ukrainian communities. He emphasized the importance of continuing this support.