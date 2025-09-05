To support projects within the "Made in Ukraine" program, the government allocated UAH 70 billion - Svyrydenko

$41.350.02
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 14732 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 24243 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 21438 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 38256 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 36226 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 50655 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 42228 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41778 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41878 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Popular news
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire repliedSeptember 5, 06:58 AM • 13402 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATOSeptember 5, 07:27 AM • 12726 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 26642 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk aboutSeptember 5, 07:57 AM • 24305 views
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner10:18 AM • 10777 views
Publications
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?Photo12:22 PM • 9638 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 26965 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 38256 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 30732 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 65900 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Slovakia
United States
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 25841 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 65900 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 25841 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 30954 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 32558 views
To support projects within the "Made in Ukraine" program, the government allocated UAH 70 billion - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

In 2024-2025, the Ukrainian government allocated UAH 70 billion to support projects of the "Made in Ukraine" program. The funds will be directed to mortgages, grants, industrial parks, and investments.

To support projects within the "Made in Ukraine" program, the government allocated UAH 70 billion - Svyrydenko

 As part of supporting the "Made in Ukraine" program, the government allocated 70 billion hryvnias in 2024-2025. This was stated by Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, as reported by UNN.

Details

In 2024-2025, if all support programs under "Made in Ukraine" are summed up, it amounted to 70 billion hryvnias

- Svyrydenko reported.

The Prime Minister also named the areas for which these funds were primarily used.

This includes mortgage lending, grants for processing, development of industrial parks, and support for various projects with significant investments

- Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that at least 15% of revenues to the army come from Ukrainian communities. He emphasized the importance of continuing this support.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine