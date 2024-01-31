ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Titanic work of the President: Kiper on returning Odesa border guards home

Titanic work of the President: Kiper on returning Odesa border guards home

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34448 views

207 Ukrainians, including 8 border guards from Odesa region, were released from Russian captivity on January 31.

Today, January 31, 207 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity. Among the defenders are 8 border guards from Odesa region. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, wrote about this on his tg-channel, UNN reports.

"Our incredibly strong fighters are finally home! Great happiness for the families of the defenders and the whole country. The titanic work of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the team of the President's Office, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and everyone who helped bring our men back!" Kiper writes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
odesaOdesa

