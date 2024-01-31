Titanic work of the President: Kiper on returning Odesa border guards home

Today, January 31, 207 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity. Among the defenders are 8 border guards from Odesa region. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, wrote about this on his tg-channel, UNN reports.

"Our incredibly strong fighters are finally home! Great happiness for the families of the defenders and the whole country. The titanic work of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the team of the President's Office, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and everyone who helped bring our men back!" Kiper writes.