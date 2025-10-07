Timothée Chalamet unexpectedly presented his new film "Marty Supreme" at the New York Film Festival

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13179 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 30429 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 60690 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 50858 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 52454 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 91168 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 35814 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41160 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 67314 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 78308 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.9m/s
84%
753mm
Popular news
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vesselOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 22130 views
In Shostka, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, others receive power according to a scheduleVideoOctober 6, 11:46 PM • 6814 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 12288 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine04:42 AM • 18127 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 12484 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13210 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 43667 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 53346 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 91196 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 193677 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sébastien Lecornu
Angela Merkel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 18033 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 71566 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 67509 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 142754 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 74158 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
Nord Stream

Timothée Chalamet unexpectedly presented his new film "Marty Supreme" at the New York Film Festival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1180 views

The film "Marty Supreme" starring Timothée Chalamet debuted at the New York Film Festival. It has long remained one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Timothée Chalamet unexpectedly presented his new film "Marty Supreme" at the New York Film Festival

The film "Marty Supreme" starring Timothée Chalamet unexpectedly debuted at the New York Film Festival. Actor and director Josh Safdie personally presented the picture to the audience at Lincoln Center, opening the first public screening of one of the most anticipated films of the year, UNN writes with reference to Variety.

Details

A24's "Marty Supreme" has long remained one of the most anticipated films of the year and had not yet been presented to the public. However, on Monday evening, the studio held a surprise world premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. The location was not chosen by chance: director Josh Safdie is a New Yorker, and Timothée Chalamet grew up in this city. At the same time, the film itself was shot in five boroughs of New York. Both the actor and the director were present at the premiere. The screening took place after all seats for the secret session were filled.

I hate surprises too

 - Safdie told the audience.

I finished it yesterday at 2 AM. You are the first audience to see this film

- he added.

Then, together with the director, he came on stage to present the film. The actor said that he went to high school on the same street as Alice Tully Hall, and for him, the premiere at NYFF "is incredibly cool."

Plot, cast and budget

According to the trailer for "Marty Supreme," Chalamet plays a future ping-pong champion. Gwyneth Paltrow, who also stars in the film, previously said that her character is the wife of Chalamet's rival, who has an affair with the main character.

I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There's a lot - a lot

- Paltrow joked.

The cast also includes Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher. Safdie co-wrote the screenplay with Ronald Bronstein.

The film cost $70 million, making it the most expensive film in A24's (an American independent film company) history.

The premiere of "Marty Supreme" comes as another studio film, "The Smashing Machine," directed by Josh Safdie's brother, Benny, has yet to gain popularity at the box office, although it has received good reviews. The Safdie brothers previously worked together as co-directors on "Good Times" and "Uncut Gems."

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy 08.05.25, 11:37 • 160898 views

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
New York City