Timothée Chalamet unexpectedly presented his new film "Marty Supreme" at the New York Film Festival

The film "Marty Supreme" starring Timothée Chalamet unexpectedly debuted at the New York Film Festival. Actor and director Josh Safdie personally presented the picture to the audience at Lincoln Center, opening the first public screening of one of the most anticipated films of the year, UNN writes with reference to Variety.

Details

A24's "Marty Supreme" has long remained one of the most anticipated films of the year and had not yet been presented to the public. However, on Monday evening, the studio held a surprise world premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. The location was not chosen by chance: director Josh Safdie is a New Yorker, and Timothée Chalamet grew up in this city. At the same time, the film itself was shot in five boroughs of New York. Both the actor and the director were present at the premiere. The screening took place after all seats for the secret session were filled.

I hate surprises too - Safdie told the audience.

I finished it yesterday at 2 AM. You are the first audience to see this film - he added.

Then, together with the director, he came on stage to present the film. The actor said that he went to high school on the same street as Alice Tully Hall, and for him, the premiere at NYFF "is incredibly cool."

Plot, cast and budget

According to the trailer for "Marty Supreme," Chalamet plays a future ping-pong champion. Gwyneth Paltrow, who also stars in the film, previously said that her character is the wife of Chalamet's rival, who has an affair with the main character.

I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There's a lot - a lot - Paltrow joked.

The cast also includes Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher. Safdie co-wrote the screenplay with Ronald Bronstein.

The film cost $70 million, making it the most expensive film in A24's (an American independent film company) history.

The premiere of "Marty Supreme" comes as another studio film, "The Smashing Machine," directed by Josh Safdie's brother, Benny, has yet to gain popularity at the box office, although it has received good reviews. The Safdie brothers previously worked together as co-directors on "Good Times" and "Uncut Gems."

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy