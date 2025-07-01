Tied to a motorcycle and dragged along the road: Lubinets reacted to the alleged execution of a Ukrainian soldier

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reported on the probable execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, who was tied to a motorcycle and dragged along the road. The ombudsman sent official letters to the UN and ICRC. Lubinets wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Russians likely executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war. A video is spreading on social media: it shows a person tied to a motorcycle and dragged along the road. This is demonstrative cruelty and another war crime by the Russian Federation. I sent official letters to the UN and ICRC. Russia acts as a terrorist state. And for every crime, it must bear fair responsibility - wrote Lubinets.

Details

He noted that any information regarding the violation of the rights of Ukrainian citizens, the executions of Ukrainian servicemen will contribute to the documentation of war crimes, ensuring legal response and bringing the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the norms of international and national law.

Recall

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the execution of three Ukrainian servicemen by Russian invaders who surrendered. He called it a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded