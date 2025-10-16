Tied a dog to a car with a chain and dragged it – law enforcement officers informed the man of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
A man in Prykarpattia tied a dog to a car and dragged it along a dirt road, leaving it in a ditch. Law enforcement officers informed him of suspicion for animal cruelty.
In Prykarpattia, a 60-year-old resident of the Bilshivtsi community was notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of an animal. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, the man tied his dog with a chain to a car and dragged it along a dirt road outside the settlement. When the exhausted animal lost consciousness, the attacker unhooked it and threw it into a ditch, leaving it without help.
The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint is currently being decided. For the committed act, the man faces five to eight years of imprisonment (Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious condition15.10.25, 21:12 • 35385 views