In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious condition

On October 15, 2025, at approximately 8:00 PM, on the Kyiv-Irpin highway, near a checkpoint, a Lexus car hit a moose. As a result of the accident, the driver died at the scene, and his passenger was taken to a medical facility in serious condition - law enforcement officers reported.

Videos of the accident are being published online, and it is noted that a traffic jam has formed on this section of the road. The fate of the animal is currently unknown, but eyewitnesses report that the moose died. The car was also severely damaged.

Details of the accident are being established - added the press service.

