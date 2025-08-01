Near Vinnytsia, a minibus hit a red-listed elk: video and details of the tragedy

Today, a road accident occurred near Vinnytsia – a minibus hit an elk. The animal died on the spot. Law enforcement officers, as well as representatives of the territorial development department, forestry, and the State Food and Consumer Service, arrived at the scene of the accident. This is reported by UNN with reference to local Telegram channels and media.

Details

Today morning, August 1, near Vinnytsia, on the bypass road near catering establishments and gas stations, a road accident occurred – a minibus hit an elk. The animal died. - the post says.

Police, representatives of forestry, the territorial development department, and the State Food and Consumer Service arrived at the scene of the accident, as indicated. Specialists are establishing all circumstances of the event.

Attention, video 18+!!!

Ecologists emphasized the need to be vigilant while driving, especially on roads near forests, where animals listed in the Red Book often come out onto the roadway.

Such cases have already been recorded in Zhytomyr region, Chernihiv region, and various districts of Vinnytsia region.

