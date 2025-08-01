$41.710.05
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
Near Vinnytsia, a minibus hit a red-listed elk: video and details of the tragedy

Kyiv • UNN

Near Vinnytsia, a minibus ran over an elk – it died on the spot. Law enforcement officers and specialists arrived at the scene to clarify the circumstances.

Near Vinnytsia, a minibus hit a red-listed elk: video and details of the tragedy

Today, a road accident occurred near Vinnytsia – a minibus hit an elk. The animal died on the spot. Law enforcement officers, as well as representatives of the territorial development department, forestry, and the State Food and Consumer Service, arrived at the scene of the accident. This is reported by UNN with reference to local Telegram channels and media.

Details

Today morning, August 1, near Vinnytsia, on the bypass road near catering establishments and gas stations, a road accident occurred – a minibus hit an elk. The animal died.

- the post says.

Police, representatives of forestry, the territorial development department, and the State Food and Consumer Service arrived at the scene of the accident, as indicated. Specialists are establishing all circumstances of the event.

Ecologists emphasized the need to be vigilant while driving, especially on roads near forests, where animals listed in the Red Book often come out onto the roadway.

Such cases have already been recorded in Zhytomyr region, Chernihiv region, and various districts of Vinnytsia region.

Alona Utkina

