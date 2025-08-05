$41.790.03
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 22870 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 52441 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 32238 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 30039 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 34094 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 80496 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 119716 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 80436 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 139990 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls up to 20 m/s: where a yellow danger level was declared for August 6 5 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

On August 6, thunderstorms, localized hail, and squalls of 15-20 m/s are expected in Kyiv Oblast and Kyiv. A Level I danger has been declared, which may complicate the work of transport and utility services.

Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls up to 20 m/s: where a yellow danger level was declared for August 6

On August 6, thunderstorms, in places hail and squalls of 15–20 m/s are forecast for Kyiv region and the capital. In connection with this, a Level I danger warning (yellow) has been issued. The bad weather may complicate the work of transport, energy and utility services, writes UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected on the night of August 6, but already during the day, heavy rain will fall in some areas of the region.

No precipitation at night, short-term rain during the day, thunderstorm, in some areas of the region hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s. Wind south-westerly changing to north-westerly, 7-12 m/s

- forecasters reported.

The temperature during the day will remain comfortable, in the range of +24-29°. At night it will be slightly cooler - +14-19°.

Warning about dangerous meteorological phenomena in the territory of Kyiv region and Kyiv city!! On August 6, during the day, thunderstorms, in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s. Level I danger, yellow

- added the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Forecasters warn that weather conditions may lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and transport.

Japan recorded its highest temperature ever at 41.8°C05.08.25, 14:45 • 1218 views

Alona Utkina

KyivWeather and environment
Kyiv Oblast
Japan
Kyiv