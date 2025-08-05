Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls up to 20 m/s: where a yellow danger level was declared for August 6 5 August 2025

On August 6, thunderstorms, in places hail and squalls of 15–20 m/s are forecast for Kyiv region and the capital. In connection with this, a Level I danger warning (yellow) has been issued. The bad weather may complicate the work of transport, energy and utility services, writes UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected on the night of August 6, but already during the day, heavy rain will fall in some areas of the region.

No precipitation at night, short-term rain during the day, thunderstorm, in some areas of the region hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s. Wind south-westerly changing to north-westerly, 7-12 m/s - forecasters reported.

The temperature during the day will remain comfortable, in the range of +24-29°. At night it will be slightly cooler - +14-19°.

Warning about dangerous meteorological phenomena in the territory of Kyiv region and Kyiv city!! On August 6, during the day, thunderstorms, in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s. Level I danger, yellow - added the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Forecasters warn that weather conditions may lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and transport.

Japan recorded its highest temperature ever at 41.8°C