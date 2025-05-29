Three wounded, solar panels damaged as a result of Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops damaged solar panels with shelling, injuring three people, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the aggressor did not stop terrorizing Nikopol region. He used heavy artillery and UAVs. He shelled Nikopol, Pokrovska, Marganetska and Myrivska communities.

A 61-year-old man was injured. 3 private houses and 30 solar panels were damaged - wrote Lysak.

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy hit the Novopavlivska community in the Synelnykiv region with CABs.

Two people were injured and will be treated on an outpatient basis - said Lysak.

A private house was destroyed, and two more were damaged, the head of the RMA noted.

