Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 26678 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 78428 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 86277 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 98543 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 95289 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 167896 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 72796 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 190604 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 238575 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113747 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Three wounded, solar panels damaged as a result of Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

Russian troops shelled Nikopolshchyna and Synelnykivshchyna in Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging houses and solar panels. Three people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.

Three wounded, solar panels damaged as a result of Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops damaged solar panels with shelling, injuring three people, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the aggressor did not stop terrorizing Nikopol region. He used heavy artillery and UAVs. He shelled Nikopol, Pokrovska, Marganetska and Myrivska communities.

A 61-year-old man was injured. 3 private houses and 30 solar panels were damaged

- wrote Lysak.

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy hit the Novopavlivska community in the Synelnykiv region with CABs.

Two people were injured and will be treated on an outpatient basis

- said Lysak.

A private house was destroyed, and two more were damaged, the head of the RMA noted.

Since 2022, the Russians have shelled more than 63,000 energy facilities - Shmyhal15.04.25, 14:07 • 8569 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Telegram
