Three wounded, solar panels damaged as a result of Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Nikopolshchyna and Synelnykivshchyna in Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging houses and solar panels. Three people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops damaged solar panels with shelling, injuring three people, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
According to the head of the RMA, the aggressor did not stop terrorizing Nikopol region. He used heavy artillery and UAVs. He shelled Nikopol, Pokrovska, Marganetska and Myrivska communities.
A 61-year-old man was injured. 3 private houses and 30 solar panels were damaged
According to the head of the RMA, the enemy hit the Novopavlivska community in the Synelnykiv region with CABs.
Two people were injured and will be treated on an outpatient basis
A private house was destroyed, and two more were damaged, the head of the RMA noted.
