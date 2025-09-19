$41.250.05
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 3482 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 8286 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 19495 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
12:00 PM • 17088 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 23884 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 08:43 AM • 35244 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 54174 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 45735 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 66314 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
Three Ukrainian teenagers rescued from occupation: details of their return

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Three Ukrainian teenagers – two girls and a boy – have been rescued from temporarily occupied territories. They are receiving protection, having their documents restored, and undergoing psychological support as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Three Ukrainian teenagers rescued from occupation: details of their return

Three more Ukrainian teenagers who were in the temporarily occupied territories are now safe. The girls and the boy received protection from persecution, and are now restoring their documents and receiving psychological support. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by  UNN.

Three more Ukrainian teenagers have been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine... Today, they are safe and receiving assistance - from document restoration to psychological support 

- Yermak wrote.

It is noted that the 18-year-old girl lived with her mother in occupied Crimea and could not leave on her own. She and her mother constantly changed their place of residence to avoid persecution by Russian special services.

Another girl was forced to enroll in universities in Crimea or Russia after school. She dreamed of returning to Ukraine. The 19-year-old boy hesitated to leave for a long time, as he was afraid that Russians might detain him at one of the checkpoints and mobilize him into the Russian army. 

Ukraine rescued 16 more children from occupation - OP17.09.25, 16:31 • 2917 views

Alona Utkina

War in UkrainePolitics
Andriy Yermak
Crimea
Ukraine