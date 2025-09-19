Three Ukrainian teenagers rescued from occupation: details of their return

Three more Ukrainian teenagers who were in the temporarily occupied territories are now safe. The girls and the boy received protection from persecution, and are now restoring their documents and receiving psychological support. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Three more Ukrainian teenagers have been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine... Today, they are safe and receiving assistance - from document restoration to psychological support - Yermak wrote.

It is noted that the 18-year-old girl lived with her mother in occupied Crimea and could not leave on her own. She and her mother constantly changed their place of residence to avoid persecution by Russian special services.

Another girl was forced to enroll in universities in Crimea or Russia after school. She dreamed of returning to Ukraine. The 19-year-old boy hesitated to leave for a long time, as he was afraid that Russians might detain him at one of the checkpoints and mobilize him into the Russian army.

