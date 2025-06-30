Three teenagers returned from the occupied territory - Yermak

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bring Kids Back UA, three teenagers were rescued from the occupied territory. Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, announced this, as reported by UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, three teenagers who had been in temporarily occupied territories for a long time were rescued. All rescued teenagers, despite pressure and danger, studied online in Ukrainian schools and refused to attend Russian schools. - Yermak informed.

He noted that they are all now in Ukraine's controlled territory, receiving assistance and support, and plan to enroll in higher education institutions to obtain an education and build their future in Ukraine.

Previously

A 17-year-old boy who had been under occupation for a long time and was later forced to move to Russia was successfully returned to Ukraine.