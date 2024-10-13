Three private houses damaged by drone debris - Head of Kyiv RMA on the consequences of the night attack
Kyiv • UNN
Three private houses were damaged in a nighttime drone attack in Kyiv region. Air defense forces destroyed all enemy air targets, and there were no civilian casualties.
As a result of a nighttime drone attack in the Kyiv region, three private houses were slightly damaged by falling debris. The alert in the region lasted more than ten hours. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.
The head of the RMA noted that all enemy air forces were destroyed by air defense forces.
"There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure. Three private houses were damaged in two districts of the region as a result of falling debris. The damage is minor. Operational groups continue to work on identifying and eliminating the consequences of the enemy's attack," said Ruslan Kravchenko.
To recap
On the night of October 12-13, the enemy launched 68 drones into Ukraine.