Three people died due to a short circuit in Cherkasy region

In Cherkasy region, three people died due to a short circuit, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Cherkasy region: three people died due to violations of safety rules when using electrical appliances and a short circuit," the agency said.

The SES reported two separate cases

In the village of Derenkovets, a room in a residential building caught fire due to a short circuit, killing a couple.

In the city of Smila, a woman lost her life due to negligence in the operation of electrical appliances.

The firefighters extinguished the fire, as indicated.

