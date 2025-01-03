Three Nvidia top managers became billionaires due to the growth of the company's shares

66-year-old Tench Cox, a member of the Nvidia board since 1993, entered the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time. Two other top board members are also reported to have increased their wealth significantly.

A big year for Nvidia Corp (NVDA) has seen the three longest-serving members of the company's board of directors soar to the ranks of billionaires.

Tench Cox, 66, a member of Nvidia's board since 1993, has entered the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time, the publication reported on Thursday. With more than 32 million shares, he is the third largest individual shareholder in the company. Cox, 66, declined to comment on his wealth.

Other billionaires include Mark Stevens, the 298th richest person in the world with a fortune of $9.3 billion.

It is also known that Harvey Jones owns a stake in the company worth $1 billion. He has sold more than $300 million worth of shares, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

American companies are increasingly dominating international financial markets. The best performing stock in the Dow Jones last year was Nvidia, which grew by 160%, according to IEX, “outperforming the rest by a long shot”.