Three Nvidia top managers became billionaires due to the growth of the company's shares

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81018 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157049 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132501 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139757 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137319 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177147 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111804 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168720 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136931 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136369 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 71232 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104968 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107172 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157053 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177150 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168721 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196233 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185324 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136369 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136931 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144782 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136298 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153328 views
Actual
Three Nvidia top managers became billionaires due to the growth of the company's shares

Three Nvidia top managers became billionaires due to the growth of the company's shares

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27078 views

Tench Cox, Mark Stevens, and Harvey Jones, members of the Nvidia board, have been included in the Bloomberg billionaires list. Their wealth has grown significantly due to the company's successful year and ownership of large stakes.

66-year-old Tench Cox, a member of the Nvidia board since 1993, entered the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time. Two other top board members are also reported to have increased their wealth significantly.

Reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg and Entrepreneur.

Details

A big year for Nvidia Corp (NVDA) has seen the three longest-serving members of the company's board of directors soar to the ranks of billionaires. 

Tench Cox, 66, a member of Nvidia's board since 1993, has entered the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time, the publication reported on Thursday. With more than 32 million shares, he is the third largest individual shareholder in the company. Cox, 66, declined to comment on his wealth.

Other billionaires include Mark Stevens, the 298th richest person in the world with a fortune of $9.3 billion.

It is also known that Harvey Jones owns a stake in the company worth $1 billion. He has sold more than $300 million worth of shares, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

Recall

American companies are increasingly dominating international financial markets. The best performing stock in the Dow Jones last year was Nvidia, which grew by 160%, according to IEX, “outperforming the rest by a long shot”.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
united-statesUnited States

