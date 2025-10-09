Three men detained in Belgium on suspicion of plotting to assassinate the country's prime minister

A terrorist cell that planned an assassination attempt on Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has been neutralized in Belgium. Euronews reports this, according to UNN.

On Thursday, Belgium's federal prosecutor's office dismantled a suspected terrorist group believed to have been planning an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Bart De Wever. - the publication writes.

It is noted that during a search in Deurne, a district of the municipality of Antwerp, investigators discovered an improvised explosive device that the suspects planned to attach to a drone to carry out the assassination.

Three young people (born in 2001, 2002, and 2007, all residing in Antwerp) were deprived of their freedom. This judicial intervention is part of an investigation into, among other things, an attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group. - the prosecutor's office stated.

An investigation has been launched into an attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group, but prosecutors did not specify which group it was.

Recall

During large-scale protests in Ecuador, an attack occurred on President Daniel Noboa's motorcade. The head of state's car sustained bullet damage, but Noboa himself was not injured and continued to perform his duties. The government called the incident an assassination attempt and promised to punish those responsible.