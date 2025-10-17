Three largest Japanese banks to issue stablecoin pegged to yen and dollar

$41.640.12
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
06:40 PM • 11324 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
06:26 PM • 11092 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
05:56 PM • 12255 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
05:29 PM • 13439 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
04:16 PM • 14899 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM
October 17, 02:20 PM • 17833 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
October 17, 01:38 PM
October 17, 01:38 PM • 19915 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in Ukraine
October 17, 12:25 PM
October 17, 12:25 PM • 13595 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
October 17, 11:59 AM
October 17, 11:59 AM • 16614 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
Kremlin says Orban will provide conditions for US-Russia summit in Budapest
October 17, 10:41 AM
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"
October 17, 10:57 AM
Ukrainian poet and literary critic Yuriy Tarnawskyi dies in the USA
October 17, 11:04 AM
Repelling a drone attack on occupied Crimea: the Navy clarified that Russian air defense shot down its own Su-30SM
October 17, 11:12 AM
In the center of Kyiv, men in civilian clothes "packed up" other civilian men: the National Police reacted
05:11 PM
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries
October 17, 07:15 AM
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 56121 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
October 16, 12:39 PM
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
October 16, 07:53 AM
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 110240 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion show
October 16, 07:27 AM
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence
October 16, 07:09 AM
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend
08:07 PM
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"
October 17, 10:57 AM
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photo
October 15, 03:48 PM
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
October 15, 12:05 AM
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors
October 14, 01:19 PM
Three largest Japanese banks to issue stablecoin pegged to yen and dollar

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

Japan's three largest banks, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., and Mizuho Bank, will jointly issue a stablecoin. It will initially be denominated in Japanese Yen, with plans for a US dollar version.

Three largest Japanese banks to issue stablecoin pegged to yen and dollar

The three largest Japanese banks - MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank - will jointly issue a stablecoin. This is reported by UNN with reference to asia.nikkei.com.

Details

Stablecoins are digital payment instruments used on the Internet and pegged to fiat currencies, such as the US dollar.

As noted in the publication, these banks are standardizing technical specifications to enable use for intra-company and inter-company payments. The use of blockchain technology allows for low-cost settlements.

Initially, the focus will be on a stable currency denominated in Japanese Yen, with a dollar-denominated version planned for the future. The banks anticipate that their stable currency will be put into practical use this fiscal year, by March, after a proof-of-concept.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Japan is experiencing the most acute labor crisis in modern history due to an aging population and low birth rates. This threatens the stability of all industries - from transport to defense.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Japan