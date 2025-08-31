Three dead, 11 injured: minibus flew into a ditch in Mykolaiv region

A road accident occurred in the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region, as a result of which three people died and 11 more were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region.

Details

According to preliminary data, a 46-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Crafter minibus, on the "Odesa - Dnipro" route, moving in the direction of the city of Dnipro, lost control and drove into a ditch. The vehicle then overturned and collided with a stationary railway crossing guard post.

There were 20 passengers in the minibus. A 17-year-old girl and a married couple aged 66 and 70 died from their injuries.

11 passengers who received injuries of varying severity were taken to the hospital. Among the injured are two children aged 6 and 12.

The minibus driver was detained: he is suspected under Part 3 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles".

The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to ten years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

