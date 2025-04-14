$41.180.14
46.610.42
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3168 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20696 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17148 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22191 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31324 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65190 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60867 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34135 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59692 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107027 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Tags
Authors
+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Three-day mourning period has been declared in Sumy for those killed in the Russian strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5556 views

In Sumy, April 14-16 has been declared a period of mourning for those killed as a result of the Russian terrorist attack. On April 13, the Russians struck the city with ballistic missiles, killing 34 people, including 2 children.

Three-day mourning period has been declared in Sumy for those killed in the Russian strike

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 14, 15 and 16, respectively, have been declared days of mourning in Sumy for those killed as a result of the Russian military strike. This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, UNN reports.

Details

April 14, 15 and 16 are days of mourning in Sumy. Yesterday, the city was subjected to another Russian terror attack. Dozens of civilians, including children, were killed. More than a hundred were injured. Many destructions. This is a terrible pain for each of us. We mourn. We remember. We sincerely sympathize with all those who have lost loved ones.

– wrote Kryvosheienko.

He thanked everyone who provided assistance to the residents of Sumy – the mayors of other cities, volunteers, rescuers, doctors and everyone who fought and is fighting for every life.

Recall

On Sunday, April 13, Russian occupiers struck Sumy with ballistic missiles. As of April 13, 34 people were killed, including 2 children. According to the State Emergency Service, 119 people were injured, including at least 15 children.

Zelenskyy strongly condemned Russia's attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday: ‘absolutely repulsed bastard’13.04.25, 20:41 • 4214 views

US President Donald Trump reacted to the attack. He called it a "terrible thing" and said that this would not have happened if he had been the US President.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Donald Trump
United States
Sums
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09