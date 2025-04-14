Three-day mourning period has been declared in Sumy for those killed in the Russian strike
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy, April 14-16 has been declared a period of mourning for those killed as a result of the Russian terrorist attack. On April 13, the Russians struck the city with ballistic missiles, killing 34 people, including 2 children.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 14, 15 and 16, respectively, have been declared days of mourning in Sumy for those killed as a result of the Russian military strike. This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, UNN reports.
Details
April 14, 15 and 16 are days of mourning in Sumy. Yesterday, the city was subjected to another Russian terror attack. Dozens of civilians, including children, were killed. More than a hundred were injured. Many destructions. This is a terrible pain for each of us. We mourn. We remember. We sincerely sympathize with all those who have lost loved ones.
He thanked everyone who provided assistance to the residents of Sumy – the mayors of other cities, volunteers, rescuers, doctors and everyone who fought and is fighting for every life.
Recall
On Sunday, April 13, Russian occupiers struck Sumy with ballistic missiles. As of April 13, 34 people were killed, including 2 children. According to the State Emergency Service, 119 people were injured, including at least 15 children.
Zelenskyy strongly condemned Russia's attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday: ‘absolutely repulsed bastard’13.04.25, 20:41 • 4214 views
US President Donald Trump reacted to the attack. He called it a "terrible thing" and said that this would not have happened if he had been the US President.