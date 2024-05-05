Threat of enemy UAVs being used in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions detected
Kyiv • UNN
The threat of enemy strike UAVs has been recorded in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Attention:
Mykolaiv, Kherson regions are under threat of UAV strikes
