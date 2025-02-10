ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Threat of air strikes recorded in Dnipropetrovs'k region: what's going on

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106273 views

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports the possibility of using air strikes in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Air defense is on high alert, and the population is advised to follow the reports.

The possibility of using aviation weapons has been recorded, which increases the risks for the Dnipropetrovs'k region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The air defense forces are on high alert and residents are advised to follow official reports and not to ignore alarms.

Authorities and emergency services remind people to observe security measures.

New threat: Ukrainian Air Force reports detection of enemy UAVs in Vasylkiv district in Dnipropetrovs'k region11.02.24, 22:48 • 31217 views

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

