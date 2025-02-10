Threat of air strikes recorded in Dnipropetrovs'k region: what's going on

The possibility of using aviation weapons has been recorded, which increases the risks for the Dnipropetrovs'k region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The air defense forces are on high alert and residents are advised to follow official reports and not to ignore alarms.

Authorities and emergency services remind people to observe security measures.

