Thousands Evacuate in New Jersey as Massive Wildfire Spirals Out of Control: Details

In Ocean County, New Jersey, a mandatory evacuation has been declared due to a massive forest fire that continues to rage out of control. Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes, and a major highway has been closed. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Associated Press (AP), CBS News Fox Weather.

Details

According to CBS News, the Garden State Parkway is closed in both directions due to a massive forest fire that broke out on Tuesday, April 22, and is currently out of control in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The fire has now spread to up to 1,200 acres. Firefighters continue to battle the fire from the ground and from the air with helicopters - reports CBS News.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, approximately 3,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as the fire currently threatens more than 1,300 homes.

A significant portion of the region's population has been left without power. Shelters have been opened in churches and schools.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported," the Associated Press said in a statement.

