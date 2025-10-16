This is opening the door to hidden partial mobilization: Budanov on the intentions of the Russian government

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the intentions of the Russian government to amend the law "On Defense," according to which Russians in the mobilization reserve can be involved in performing tasks, is "opening the door to hidden partial mobilization" in the Russian Federation. Budanov stated this during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, as reported by UNN.

Details

2 million is like our imaginary mobilization resource. It is also in many millions, but a little different. This is the first thing I want to tell you. The second is opening the door to hidden partial mobilization. Everyone should understand this. Why is this happening? The answer is also absolutely logical for everyone - exorbitant losses, they need to be compensated for somehow. They constantly raise one-time outbursts, but when they take such steps, it is obvious that this no longer covers what they want to do. - said Budanov.

He noted that about a year ago he said that Russia would have enough resources to continue the war until the summer, the end of summer, and then problems would begin.

This does not mean that it will put them on their shoulder blades, but there will be problems and they will face a choice to continue or stop, declare mobilization, or again stop. Now the first step has been taken. Everything is going, in principle, as predicted. The only problem is that it all continues. - added Budanov.

Context

On Monday, October 13, the government commission on legislative activity approved the proposal of the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to which citizens in the mobilization reserve can be involved in performing tasks even in peacetime, including outside the country.

The bill proposed by the Ministry of Defense, in particular, provides for amendments to the federal law "On Defense." According to the document, in the event of armed conflicts, in the conditions of a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) and when using the Russian Armed Forces outside Russia, reservists will be called up for "special military training camps." The decision on this will be made by the President of the Russian Federation. He will also be able to determine the procedure for such training camps.

The document states that it refers to people who have concluded a contract with the Ministry of Defense to be in the reserve. Currently, the law allows them to be involved in performing tasks only during mobilization or in wartime.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the autumn conscription for military service from October 1 to December 31, 2025. 135,000 Russian citizens aged 18 to 30 who are not in the reserve are subject to conscription.