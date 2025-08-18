$41.340.11
This is a powerful, long-range weapon: Shmyhal on the new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The Ukrainian cruise missile "Flamingo" has a range of over 3000 km and is in serial production. Its weight is 6 tons, its warhead is 1000 kg, and its speed is up to 900 km/h.

This is a powerful, long-range weapon: Shmyhal on the new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo"

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal stated that the Ukrainian cruise missile "Flamingo" is quite powerful and long-range, and details regarding its characteristics will be revealed "when the key moment comes." Shmyhal made this statement during the presentation of the government's action program, as reported by UNN.

Details

"This is a powerful weapon, long-range, very powerful, and it exists. These are the key details. We will learn everything else when the key moment comes."

 - said Shmyhal.

Addition

Yesterday, photos of the Ukrainian cruise missile "Flamingo" were shown online.

The "Flamingo" missile, with a range of over 3,000 km, is already in serial production.

The 6-ton missile has a 1000 kg warhead and a speed of up to 900 km/h.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarPoliticsTechnologies
Cruise missile
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal