This is a powerful, long-range weapon: Shmyhal on the new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo"

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal stated that the Ukrainian cruise missile "Flamingo" is quite powerful and long-range, and details regarding its characteristics will be revealed "when the key moment comes." Shmyhal made this statement during the presentation of the government's action program, as reported by UNN.

"This is a powerful weapon, long-range, very powerful, and it exists. These are the key details. We will learn everything else when the key moment comes." - said Shmyhal.

Yesterday, photos of the Ukrainian cruise missile "Flamingo" were shown online.

The "Flamingo" missile, with a range of over 3,000 km, is already in serial production.

The 6-ton missile has a 1000 kg warhead and a speed of up to 900 km/h.