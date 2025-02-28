This is a big commitment on the part of the United States: Trump on Ukraine deal
Kyiv • UNN
Trump and Zelenskyy meet at the White House to sign the mining agreement. The US President called the agreement “fair” and emphasized the importance of US commitments.
At a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump confirmed that an agreement with Ukraine on mining would be signed today and stressed that this is a great commitment on the part of the United States, UNN reports.
Details
Trump confirmed that the mining agreement with Ukraine will be signed today and said that "we have a very fair deal.
"This is a big commitment on the part of the United States," Trump said.
Zelensky expressed hope that "this document will be a step forward for Ukraine.
Recall
Ukrainian and US Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump met at the White House on Friday, February 28.